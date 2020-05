2020/05/23 | 01:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

On May 21, the Government of Iraq extended the suspension on scheduled flights to and from Iraq until 8:00 p.m.



on May 31.

Qatar Airways is offering a special flight from Baghdad on May 26. This flight is not organized by the Embassy.

(Source: U.S.



Embassy Baghdad)