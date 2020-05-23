Iraqi Kurdistan reports 9 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/23 | 11:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A worker wearing a protective face mask following the coronavirus outbreak in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Sixteen new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry 7 people in Sulaimani city and 2 in Duhok province were tested positive for covid-19.

On Thursday night five new cases reported in Erbil, the Ministry of Health statement said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 461 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 385 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday morning showed that there are over 5,213,991 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 338,249 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



