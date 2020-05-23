Iraq and France to Cooperate in e-Learning

2020/05/23 | 13:55 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq and France have agreed to cooperate in the field of electronic education and e-learning.

The agreement was announced after the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Nabil Kazem Abdel-Sahib (Nabil Khadim Abd Al-Sahib), received the French Ambassador to Baghdad, Bruno Aubert, and his accompanying delegation.

The Minister said that e-learning in Iraq opened an important window with the countries of the world, expressing his hope to develop this trend with French universities.

For his part, the French ambassador stressed the importance of coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education, pointing to the French president's support for Iraqi students and the organization of contexts of understanding between Baghdad and Paris.

The two sides agreed to develop cooperation mechanisms in the field of electronic education and generalize the experience of the digitization project presented by the French side to Iraqi universities.

(Source: Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research)