UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert sends warmest wishes to Iraqis on Eid-ul-Fitr [EN/AR]

2020/05/24 | 01:00 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

Baghdad, 23 May 2020 - Eid-ul-Fitr is traditionally a joyous occasion on which families mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan with public celebrations and outings.



This year it will be subdued due to the COVID19 pandemic and the accompanying restrictions which are affecting our lives like never before.





But despite the difficulties, the curfews, the threats to public health and anxiety over the future, I sincerely hope Eid-ul-Fitr will be source of renewed hope in humanity, instilling optimism in a better future.





Iraq faces multiple challenges, compounded by the pandemic, but the country can overcome with a spirit of unity and solidarity.



On this blessed occasion, Eid Mubarak.

For more information, please contact: the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org