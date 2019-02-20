Kurdistan businesses can learn from Flanders experience in industry

2019/02/20 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Luk Lowell, the head of Flanders region's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Belgium, was a part of a business delegation visiting the Kurdistan Region and Iraq this week. During his visit he spoke to Rudaw in an interview.Belgium is a confederialist state. The seat of Flanders is Brussels, while the largest city is Antwerp. It is renowned for its wealth despite being one of the smallest regions in Europe and the world."I think we have a unique knowledge from being a port city in logistics. We visited a number of places where you are building distribution centers for fruit on the way to Mosul," explains Lowell."I strongly believe that we have in our region companies who add, help, and eventually invest and incorporate with that," he adds.Lowell highlights the agricultural potential of the Kurdistan Region after he met with leaders, including mayors in major cities. He also talks about how Antwerp has been able to capitalize on its geography to be a major player in the petrochemical market with the presence of Total and Exxon.