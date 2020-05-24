Iraqi Security Forces Interrogate Top Daesh Captive Qardash - Spokesman

2020/05/24 | 08:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "Qardash is being held by Iraqi intelligence.The information he has is very important.This man is seen as a 'databank' and his capture is essentially a huge blow for [Daesh]," Yahya Rasool said.Iraq announced Qardash's capture on Wednesday.He has long been seen as the group's second-in-command, and poised to take over after the purported death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria last autumn.

According to US President Donald Trump, al-Baghdadi was killed during an operation conducted by US Special Forces in Syria's Idlib back in October 2019.

Earlier in the week, two regional Daesh* leaders responsible for the group's supplies and guidance were killed in a joint operation by US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Rasool said Daesh* was still active in Iraq and claimed that sleeper cells were plotting terror attacks across the country.



The Iraqi military has been sharing information on Daesh* operations with Syria, Iran and Russia.

*Daesh - a terrorist organisation banned in Russia