Finding the Iraqi Jewish Archive, With Dr. Harold Rhode

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Date and time: May 26, 2020, 11:30 am Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7), 2:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4), 9:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)Zoom meeting registrationIn 2003, Pentagon analyst Harold Rhode was the first to recognize that a collection of submerged documents, scrolls and books in a Baghdad basement constituted a unique Jewish archive.
Dr.
Rhode will tell this story of miracles – from discovery in Iraq to restoration in the US.
What happens to the archive now, and will it be returned to Iraq? Please note that participant numbers on Zoom are limited but a recording of the talk will be made available on the Harif Facebook page. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.
Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.
Dr.
