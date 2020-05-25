Rasoul directives to facilitate the work of media professionals in cooperation with the security services

2020/05/25 | 16:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, has announced the issuance of directives to facilitate the work of the media and their duty in cooperation with the security services.

Messenger said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Monday: "The implementation of the comprehensive curfew measures during the Eid holiday aims to protect citizens from the danger of an outbreak of the Corona virus and prevent the increase of infections."

He added, "The media is a key partner in facing the Corona pandemic, alongside medical and nursing staff."

"In accordance with the instructions issued to us, we carried out the necessary work to facilitate the work of the media and their duty in cooperation with the security services and the Baghdad Operations Command," Rasoul added.