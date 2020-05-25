Human rights affirm the freedom of the media and the right to get information

2020/05/25 | 16:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Monday, the High Commissioner for Human Rights called for the approval of exceptions for health and media staff.

"The High Commissioner for Human Rights appreciates the great and human role played by the security forces in the Baghdad governorate in order to implement the health embargo and prevent the spread of the epidemic more," said a statement by the commission.

"At the same time, we ask the security forces to adopt the official exceptions granted by the higher authorities that pertain to the medical and health staff and whose nature of their work requires freedom, speed of movement and movement to reach their duties and tasks smoothly, and media owners who are the main stone in awareness and education programs and the supervisory role that plays Using it as the fourth power.



"