Al-Kadhmi and Putin exchange invitations to visit Baghdad and Moscow

2020/05/25 | 20:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi discussed today, Monday, with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call, the development of relations between the two countries and economic conditions.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the Russian President congratulated Al-Kadhmi on assuming the presidency of the government and after Eid Al-Fitr.

Al-Kadhmi discussed, according to the statement, with Putin the strengthening of relations and conditions in the region, low oil prices and impacts, the OPEC agreement, the Corona pandemic, and the security situation in Iraq and Syria.

The statement added that "Al-Kadhmi confirmed the government's interest in strengthening cooperation with Russia and inviting Russian companies to come to Iraq and invest in all fields, and work to overcome the difficulties before these companies because of their positive repercussions on Iraq and in the relations between the two countries."