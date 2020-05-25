Salih, Abu Dhabi CP urge boosting bilateral relations

2020/05/25 | 23:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi President Barham Salih made a phone call with His Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Salih extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, and wished the Emirati people would have further progress and prosperity.





The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, in turn, congratulated the President on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Fitr, wishing Iraqis would have further stability, security and well-being.

During the phone conversation, emphasis was placed on advancing their bilateral ties in a manner which would serve the interests of peace, security, stability in the region.