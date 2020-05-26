25 Iraqis still missing since October protests: UNAMI

2020/05/26 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

A number 123 people missing in Iraq between October 1st last year to March 21st.



Of these, 98 have been located while 25 others remained missing or in an unknown status, United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) reported.

Iraq has witnessed massive protests since October, calling for ousting the regime and providing services and job opportunities to Iraqis.



The protests have been suspended over coronavirus.