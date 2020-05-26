Iran reopens Shia shrines despite coronavirus

2020/05/26 | 02:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran has reopened its major Shia shrines, two months after they were closed over coronavirus, although the country has suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world and probably the worst in the Middle East, BBC reported.

Worshippers will be allowed to access courtyards, but not covered areas.



They must also wear face masks and abide by social distancing rules.