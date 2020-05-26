MOH announces the construction of three quarantine hospitals in Diyala

2020/05/26 | 15:05 - Source: INA

Diyala-INA

Today, Tuesday, Minister of Health Hassan Al-Tamimi announced the construction of three quarantine hospitals in Diyala Governorate.

Al-Tamimi said in a press conference held with the crisis cell and hospital managers in Diyala governorate and attended by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "three quarantine hospitals will be built in districts in Diyala province," stressing that "750 million dinars will be allocated to confront Corona in the province."

Al-Tamimi stressed the health staff to intensify the health measures to sterilize and deactivate the entrants in the main and subsidiary checkpoints to examine the people coming to the province.