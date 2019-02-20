Reform Alliance head, Japanese Amb. discuss bilateral ties

2019/02/20 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Head of the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance Ammar
al-Hakim discussed with Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Naofumi Hashimoto bilateral
relations between the two countries and developments in the political situation
in Iraq and the region.During their meeting, Hakim stressed the need to
benefit from Japanese expertise in achieving development and reforming the
administrative system in Iraq. He added that Iraq needs the support of the international
community to help it overcome the challenges.Hakim said that changes witnessed by Iraq at the
political, security, military and social levels help Iraq to be open to all
states within the framework of common interests.
