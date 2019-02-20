عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Reform Alliance head, Japanese Amb. discuss bilateral ties
2019/02/20 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Head of the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance Ammar

al-Hakim discussed with Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Naofumi Hashimoto bilateral

relations between the two countries and developments in the political situation

in Iraq and the region.During their meeting, Hakim stressed the need to

benefit from Japanese expertise in achieving development and reforming the

administrative system in Iraq. He added that Iraq needs the support of the international

community to help it overcome the challenges.Hakim said that changes witnessed by Iraq at the

political, security, military and social levels help Iraq to be open to all

states within the framework of common interests.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW