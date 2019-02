Reform Alliance head, Japanese Amb. discuss bilateral ties

2019/02/20 | 22:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Head of the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance Ammaral-Hakim discussed with Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Naofumi Hashimoto bilateralrelations between the two countries and developments in the political situationin Iraq and the region.During their meeting, Hakim stressed the need tobenefit from Japanese expertise in achieving development and reforming theadministrative system in Iraq. He added that Iraq needs the support of the internationalcommunity to help it overcome the challenges.Hakim said that changes witnessed by Iraq at thepolitical, security, military and social levels help Iraq to be open to allstates within the framework of common interests.