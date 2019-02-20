Official urges Abd al-Mahdi to launch campaigns to eradicate terrorism

2019/02/20 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Head
of the Najaf Provincial Council Khudair al-Jabouri on Wednesday
called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, commander-in-chief of the armed
forces, to carry out military campaigns to eradicate terrorism.Jabouri
mourned the people of Najaf's Hirah for the death of six people in
terrorist attacks.Twelve
people were reportedly kidnapped earlier in desert areas that belong to Karbala
and Najaf; six of them were found shot dead one day after the incident.This
comes only one year after Iraq announced victory over ISIS and the full
liberation of Iraqi cities.
Head
of the Najaf Provincial Council Khudair al-Jabouri on Wednesday
called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, commander-in-chief of the armed
forces, to carry out military campaigns to eradicate terrorism.Jabouri
mourned the people of Najaf's Hirah for the death of six people in
terrorist attacks.Twelve
people were reportedly kidnapped earlier in desert areas that belong to Karbala
and Najaf; six of them were found shot dead one day after the incident.This
comes only one year after Iraq announced victory over ISIS and the full
liberation of Iraqi cities.