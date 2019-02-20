عربي | كوردى
Official urges Abd al-Mahdi to launch campaigns to eradicate terrorism
2019/02/20 | 22:30
Head

of the Najaf Provincial Council Khudair al-Jabouri on Wednesday

called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, commander-in-chief of the armed

forces, to carry out military campaigns to eradicate terrorism.Jabouri

mourned the people of Najaf's Hirah for the death of six people in

terrorist attacks.Twelve

people were reportedly kidnapped earlier in desert areas that belong to Karbala

and Najaf; six of them were found shot dead one day after the incident.This

comes only one year after Iraq announced victory over ISIS and the full

liberation of Iraqi cities.







