Official urges Abd al-Mahdi to launch campaigns to eradicate terrorism

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Headof the Najaf Provincial Council Khudair al-Jabouri on Wednesdaycalled on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, commander-in-chief of the armedforces, to carry out military campaigns to eradicate terrorism.Jabourimourned the people of Najaf's Hirah for the death of six people interrorist attacks.Twelvepeople were reportedly kidnapped earlier in desert areas that belong to Karbalaand Najaf; six of them were found shot dead one day after the incident.Thiscomes only one year after Iraq announced victory over ISIS and the fullliberation of Iraqi cities.