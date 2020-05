2020/05/27 | 01:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)

Iraq’s security forces said they destroyed three ISIS vehicles in the Ar-Rutbah desert, state news agency INA reported.The Security Forces Media also seized weapons, booby traps and destroyed a number of their encampments.The operation was launched after two Iraqi forces planes discovered three armed vehicles during a surveillance operation.One of the vehicles shot at the airplanes causing minor damage, the report added.