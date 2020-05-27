The Governor of Baghdad warns if the spread of corona in all regions

2020/05/27 | 14:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Baghdad Governor Mohammed Jaber Al-Atta warned today, Wednesday, against the spread of Corona virus in all areas of the capital.

Al-Atta told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The epidemic has become in all areas of Baghdad, and one patient has touches and may move from one place to another", stressing that "there are no specific areas now that can be empty and other infested and all areas of Baghdad have become candidates for infection and this Alarming.



