Moderate Earthquake Hits Tehran

2020/05/27 | 17:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

A moderate earthquake on Wednesday hit Iran's capital city of Tehran, local media reported.The quake was measured at 4.0 on the Richter scale and it shook Tehran province at 1:41 p.m.



local time at a depth of 12 kilometers near Damavand city, Tehran Times cited a statement by the Iranian Seismological Center.Earlier on May 8, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region where two people were killed and 33 more were injured.