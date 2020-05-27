Rasoul denies the death of the former Baghdad operations commander

2020/05/27 | 21:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, denied today, Wednesday, what was reported by some media outlets about the death of former Baghdad Operations Commander, Major General Abdul Hussein al-Tamimi.

In a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Rasul said, "The former leader of Baghdad Operations Command is in stable condition after he underwent a medical intervention."

He added, "The Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kadhmi, is following the health condition of al-Tamimi Brigade," calling on "the media to be careful in conveying information and exclusively extracting it from its official sources."