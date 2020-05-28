When Technology & IR Unite: Nucleus195 & Harbor Access partnership grows with corporate access solution

2020/05/28 | 17:55 - Source: Iraq News

The two companies provide a simple solution for investors to connect virtually with companies globally

Nucleus195 has the perfect platform to market small and mid-cap companies, whilst offering institutional investors a “one-stop” solution for research and access to companies.”— Jonathan Paterson - Harbor Access founderSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus195 Announces Corporate Solutions Provided by Harbor AccessNucleus195 is pleased to announce a partnership with Harbor Access LLC to provide enhanced Investor Access Solutions.



“We are excited to work closer with Harbor Access and their clients” said Scott Duxbury, Nucleus195 Co-Founder.



“Our platform is a perfect solution for both management teams and institutional investors looking to connect.”“During volatile markets, access to management teams prior to making investment decisions has never been more important to active investors.



These meetings now happen virtually,” said Jonathan Paterson, Harbor Access Founder.



“Nucleus195 has the perfect platform to market small and mid-cap companies, whilst offering institutional investors a “one-stop” solution for research and access to companies.” Mehdi Sunderji, Nucleus195 Co-Founder, added: “At Nucleus195, our aim has always been to make the process easier for investors and the investment community to consume research, speak with analysts, and now we have added corporate access.



This latest offering is a small part of our larger Corporate Solutions package aimed at small and mid-cap companies.



”###About Nucleus195

Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe.



There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions.



For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research.



Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be.



For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com.



About Harbor Access

Harbor Access LLC is a cutting-edge investor relations and investor access firm advising micro to mega-market cap companies.



With a collective 75+ years of direct capital market experience, the Harbor Access team develops or improves upon capital market communications plans to optimize visibility within the North American equity markets.



Other investor relations services include research, strategy, targeting, negotiation, training, and support.



Headquartered in Darien, CT with offices in Toronto, ON, Harbor Access LLC serves both U.S.



and non-U.S.



companies.

www.harboraccessllc.comJonathan Paterson “JP”

Harbor Access

Managing Partner

+1 203 202 2028

