Local Businesses get Boost from Iraq Lockdown

2020/05/28 | 21:45 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's national lockdown in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has reportedly given a boost to local businesses.

According to a report from AFP, local businesses no longer have to compete with imports from countries such as Turkey, Iran, China, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait.

It quotes the owner of an ice-cream factory in Basra as saying:

"The coronavirus crisis has allowed us to prove ourselves on the Iraqi market."

More here.

(Source: AFP)