Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 21 new coronavirus cases: ministry

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Christians wearing a protective masks in Erbil after coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Twenty One new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry 21 people in Erbil province were tested positive for covid-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 544 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 407 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Thursday evening showed that there are over 5,931,112 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 357,929 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Ban on travel between provinces to remain in place until June 16

A ban on travel between provinces in the Kurdistan Region will remain in place until June 16, according to the latest order issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday.

In case of emergencies, individuals can request permission to travel from the Interior Ministry at moi.gov.krd.

All citizens and military personnel elsewhere in Iraq who wish to return to the Kurdistan Region must undergo COVID-19 tests and be placed in quarantine for a period of not less than 48 hours.

All border crossings and airports remain closed to tourists, and no one is allowed to return to the Kurdistan Region without the consent of the Interior Minister.

