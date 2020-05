2020/05/29 | 14:00 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

follow-up data

Oil prices fell today, Friday, after the issuance of surprising official data on crude stocks in the United States, and this comes at a time when markets are under pressure from falling demand with an increase in supply.

US light crude futures fell 1.60% to $ 33.17 a barrel, while global crude futures contracts, "Brent", fell 0.62% to $ 35.07 a barrel, according to Bloomberg website data.