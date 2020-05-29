Fadaam: the vacant ministries not settled so far

2020/05/29 | 20:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The representative of the Parliamentary Bloc of Parliament, Hassan Fadaam, confirmed that he supported the continuation of discussions regarding the completion of the ministerial cabinet.

He said, in support of the Iraqi News Agency (INA): It is, "Next week, it is expected that the sessions of the House of Representatives will take place," noting that "more than 130 deputies submitted a signed request to the Presidency of Parliament to resume the sessions of the parliament in order to complete the ministerial cabinet and vote on important laws." Fadaam added, "So far, there is no discount for the seven ministries, including the oil and foreign candidates," noting that "the dialogues between Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhmi and the political forces are still going on."