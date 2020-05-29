Expert Panel to Discuss the Growing Threat from Iran’s Regime

2020/05/29 | 20:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Panelists in the NCRI-US June 3, 2020 online panel on “The Growing Threat from Iran’s Regime.” From left, Mr.Olli Heinonen, Amb.Joseph DeTrani, Hon.John Rood, Amb.Robert Joseph, and Mr.Alireza Jafarzadeh.

Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host an online panel to discuss:

• Iran’s regional aggression, direct and through support for proxy militias;• Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, including the reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);• The role of sanctions, including the UN arms embargo, due to expire in October 2020;• Iran’s terrorist activities, including assassinations of dissidents; and• Iran’s COVID-19 crisis, and the systemic corruption and repression of protests.

Panel:• John Rood, Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy (2018-2020)• Robert Joseph, Former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security (2005-2007)• Joseph DeTrani, Former Director of National Counterproliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence.• Olli Heinonen, Distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center, Former deputy director general of the IAEA, and head of its Department of Safeguards.• Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI-US

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 202011:00 am – 12:00 pm

