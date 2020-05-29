Iraqi Kurdistan reports 25 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/29 | 21:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health workers at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Twenty five new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry 22 people in Sulaimani province, 2 people in Erbil and 1 in Duhok were tested positive for covid-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 569 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 409 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Friday evening showed that there are over 5,871,347 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 362,238 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

