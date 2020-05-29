The Art of Positioning

2020/05/30 | 17:40 - Source: Iraq News

Will Your Video Interview Get You The Job?

Grade My Video Interview Provides Critical Feedback For Your Next Job Interview

Video interviewing is the most significant new employment tool added to the hiring process in the last decade.



It’s not a question of if you will be interviewed via video, but when.



Be prepared!”— Heidi AllisonDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the dramatic shift in the employment landscape over the past few months, employers have begun to rely more heavily on video interviews to find the perfect employee.



It’s a trend that will grow in the coming months and years, as employment practices evolve and the efficiency and convenience of these interviews becomes clear.GradeMyVideoInterview.com offers a revolutionary new service for job seekers that allows them to create a mock video interview and have it evaluated by a team of employment experts.



These specialists will go through your video point by point, providing comprehensive feedback and advice on the elements that employers consider during the hiring process.

Why is this a tool every job seeker should utilize? First impressions are critical, and a short video interview may be your one and only opportunity to impress a prospective employer.



An effective video interview is an essential job seeking tool, along with your resume, professional list of references, and letters of recommendation.

3 Important reasons HR Professionals love the video interview (and why they’re here to stay):

• Practicality: With current social distancing guidelines, in-person meetings are a non-starter.



Video calls are helpful but require a time investment by interviewers that is unwarranted in the early stages of determining candidate suitability.



Reviewing a 3-5 minute interview video makes more sense than scheduling a live call or video chat with someone who may not even meet the initial job requirements.



• Efficiency: The time required to conduct interviews often means a significant delay in processing your application for employment; interviews are just one of many tasks in a busy hiring manager’s schedule.



Prerecorded video interviews allow HR professionals to view your information whenever they have a free moment instead of waiting for a scheduled call or video chat, allowing for quicker advancement of the hiring process.• Personalization: Video interviews personalize a candidate.



That two-dimensional piece of paper your resume is printed on doesn’t tell them a thing about your outlook, the way you conduct yourself, or whether your personality might be a good fit for their organization.



A video gives them strong indicators of all those things, and more.



Prerecorded interviews are sure to become the industry standard in reviewing job applicants.



Make sure yours gives you the best possible chance of landing that new job!To learn more about having a video interview evaluated, please visit Grade My Video Interview.



# # #Grade My Video Interview, Powered By Allison & Taylor Reference CheckingAbout Allison & Taylor Reference Checking

AllisonTaylor and its principals have been in the business of checking references for corporations and individuals since 1984.



AllisonTaylor is headquartered in Rochester, Mich.



