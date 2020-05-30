Hashd al-Sha’abi captures 17 ISIL members in Iraq's Mosul

2020/05/30 | 18:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Hashd al-Sha’abi forces on Saturday released a statement, saying that the location of the terrorists in the Mosul area has been determined by comprehensive intelligence activities and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have successfully captured 17 ISIL members during the operation.Several ISIL commanders were among those detained, the statement added.

Hashd al-Sha’abi also announced the destruction of an ISIL terrorist drone in Iraq’s Diyala Governorate on Saturday.





