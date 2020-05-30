Yemeni army downs drone launched by Houthis toward Marib: Arabiya

2020/05/30 | 19:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Yemeni Army downed a drone launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias toward Yemen's Marib, Saudi Al-Arabiya reported.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has intercepted and downed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis militias toward Saudi Arabia's Najran, coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki earlier said.The coalition has reported hundreds of violations committed by the Houthi militias in Yemen since a ceasefire was announced in the war-torn country.