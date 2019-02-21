Checking interior ministry candidates may obstruct talks: sources

2019/02/21 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Sources
said a new condition was added in order for an interior minister candidate to
be nominated, adding that such conditions can create a political dispute between
political blocs.According
to the sources, the candidates' records would have to be checked before they
are accepted. The sources said that this condition can bring the negotiations
back to square zero in case disputes between political parties continued.A Fatah Alliance MP said Wednesday that the alliance
has agreed to withdraw its candidate for the interior ministry, Faleh al-Fayadh,
after Saairun, who has rejected the candidacy of Fayadh for the post, agreed to
support him for the deputy prime minister for security affairs post.The source said that Fatah has withdrawn Fayadh to maintain
its relationship with Saairun and in order for the two parties not to get
involved into a political dispute that would obstruct the work of the
government and its program to serve citizens.
