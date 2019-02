Checking interior ministry candidates may obstruct talks: sources

2019/02/21 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Sourcessaid a new condition was added in order for an interior minister candidate tobe nominated, adding that such conditions can create a political dispute betweenpolitical blocs.Accordingto the sources, the candidates' records would have to be checked before theyare accepted. The sources said that this condition can bring the negotiationsback to square zero in case disputes between political parties continued.A Fatah Alliance MP said Wednesday that the alliancehas agreed to withdraw its candidate for the interior ministry, Faleh al-Fayadh,after Saairun, who has rejected the candidacy of Fayadh for the post, agreed tosupport him for the deputy prime minister for security affairs post.The source said that Fatah has withdrawn Fayadh to maintainits relationship with Saairun and in order for the two parties not to getinvolved into a political dispute that would obstruct the work of thegovernment and its program to serve citizens.