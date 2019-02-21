عربي | كوردى
Checking interior ministry candidates may obstruct talks: sources
2019/02/21 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Sources

said a new condition was added in order for an interior minister candidate to

be nominated, adding that such conditions can create a political dispute between

political blocs.According

to the sources, the candidates' records would have to be checked before they

are accepted. The sources said that this condition can bring the negotiations

back to square zero in case disputes between political parties continued.A Fatah Alliance MP said Wednesday that the alliance

has agreed to withdraw its candidate for the interior ministry, Faleh al-Fayadh,

after Saairun, who has rejected the candidacy of Fayadh for the post, agreed to

support him for the deputy prime minister for security affairs post.The source said that Fatah has withdrawn Fayadh to maintain

its relationship with Saairun and in order for the two parties not to get

involved into a political dispute that would obstruct the work of the

government and its program to serve citizens.



