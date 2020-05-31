Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 26 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/05/31 | 18:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 26 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Sunday and late Saturday.

According to the ministry 24 people in Sulaimani province, 2 people in Duhok were tested positive for covid-19.

19 of the newest cases are from Sulaimani city, while the other five are from Darbandikhan, Halabja, Kalar, Penjwen, the statement said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 608 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 409 patients have recovered, and six people have died.

The KRG Ministry of Health said on Saturday that it has not recommended the reimplementation of a curfew nor any type of travel restriction to the government.

“In some media news agencies, a statement was published in the name of the Minister of Health saying that the travel restrictions will be extended.



We assure the people of the Kurdistan Region that nothing of the sort happened and no statement such as that have been made,” said KRG Ministry of Health spokesperson Muhammad Qadir Khoshnaw.

“At an appropriate time, the supreme committee for coronavirus response will issue regulations concerning the coronavirus outbreak,” Khoshnaw added.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Sunday evening showed that there are over 6,098,804 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 369,847 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

