Mauritania is looking to strengthen its relations with Baghdad

2020/05/31 | 19:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Sunday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi received a congratulatory message from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Ismail Ould Baddah, Ould Cheikh Sidia.

And his media office stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "Ismail Ould Bidah congratulated Al-Kadhmi, on the occasion of his government obtaining the confidence of the Iraqi parliament, wishing for his ministerial formation to manage the challenges to the fullest, and looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations with Baghdad within the framework of the Mauritanian-Iraqi joint committee To cooperate.