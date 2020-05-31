Messi: Football will never be the same again

2020/05/31 | 21:05 - Source: INA

follow-up - INA

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and Barcelona captain confirmed on Friday that football will not be the same as it was after the Corona pandemic.

"Almost all of us have doubts about what the world will be after what happened, after the home quarantine and the situation that surprised everyone," said Messi.

He added: "I know many people who have been affected really badly by the situation, such as those who lost friends and family without even being able to see them off."