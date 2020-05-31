7th coronavirus death confirmed in Iraqi Kurdistan: ministry

2020/05/31 | 21:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The health authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan announced the death of a coronavirus patient, raising the total death toll due to the new disease in the autonomous Kurdish region to seven.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health aid on Sunday that a patient, 70-year-old man, has died in Sulaimani governorate from COVID-19.



He was from Chamchamal.

26 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health said in a statement on Sunday and late Saturday.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 608 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 420 patients have recovered, and seven people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Sunday evening showed that there are over 6,098,804 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 369,847 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

