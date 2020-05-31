Iraqi Kurdistan reports 101 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/05/31 | 23:05 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 101 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani province in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ministry 101 people in Sulaimani province were tested positive for covid-19 and 51 of the newest cases are from Penjwen district.

The health authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan announced the death of a coronavirus patient in Sulaimani province, raising the total death toll due to the new disease to 7.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 709 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 420 patients have recovered, and seven people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Sunday evening showed that there are over 6,098,804 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 369,847 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

