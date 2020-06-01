What is the fate of peace in Syria?

2020/06/01 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq News

Today, Syria continues to observe the ceasefire in the province of Idlib, but it does not offer a long-term solution for many Syrians trapped on the border with Turkey.

Many Syrians expected more support from the US and Europe, but the West’s reaction was greatly influenced by the experience of the Iraq war, which made their leaders and the public doubt the effectiveness and cost of such interventions.



The United States launched a program designed to test and train Syrian rebels, but they were more focused on fighting ISIS and did not last long.

The growth of ISIS in Syria in 2014 led to military intervention by many Western countries and the Persian Gulf countries, which focused on the fight against terrorism.



Working closely with the Kurdish forces that were needed locally, the coalition launched extensive air strikes.



In 2015, Russia significantly increased its support for the Assad regime, primarily through air strikes, which significantly changed the course of the war in Assad’s favor.



It became clear that Russia was ready to invest a much larger amount of funds than the United States to restore peace and tranquility in Syria.

The refugee crisis from 2014 to 2016 demonstrated that the consequences of the Syrian war can have serious consequences for Europe and other countries.



However, they made European leaders strive to end the war, and assad the rule of Assad.



The floods of refugees and the growing autonomy of Syrian Kurds have also led to a change in Turkish politics, the focus of which has shifted to helping Syrian refugees in Turkey return home and to suppress the independence of the Kurdish forces.

The Trump administration was full of desire to avoid US involvement in Middle East conflicts, and last October, American troops, which actually stood between the Kurds and Turkish troops, were withdrawn from Syria.

Throughout the war, numerous peaceful efforts were made.



The UN worked hard, but without success.



The current state of affairs reflects more global inaction than the actions of countries involved in the Syrian conflict.



With the exception of the guarantor countries of the ceasefire: Turkey, Russia and Iran, which established a ceasefire and organized a peaceful negotiation process on the basis of negotiating platforms in Astana and Sochi.

Sardar Mesto, a political analyst from Germany, specifies into Middle East issues, Syrian by nationality.



