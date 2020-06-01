Trump: Biden staff donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis

2020/06/01 | 21:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US President Donald Trumo said "sleep Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more."

"Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe.



They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!"

"I was appalled that 13 of Joe Biden’s staff were donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis," he wrote on his Twitter account.