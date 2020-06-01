Iraqi Kurdistan records 18 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/06/01 | 22:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 18 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ministry 6 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Duhok province and 12 cases in Garmiyan.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 728 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 420 patients have recovered, and seven people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday evening showed that there are over 6,226,409 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 373,883 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Health Saman Barzinji said on Monday that the recent increase in the number of coronavirus infections in Iraqi Kurdistan is only an extension of the first wave out the outbreak.

“The second wave of infections has still not reached the Kurdistan Region,” Barzinji said during a press conference.

Barzinji said that the primary reason that infections increased is that people did not follow public health and safety regulations, like social distancing, after the government allowed businesses and other public places to reopen.

(with files from nrttv.com)

