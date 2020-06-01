White House: More than 17,000 National Guard troops in 23 states and DC activated

2020/06/01 | 23:20 - Source: INA

INA - SOURCES

The White House urged governors Monday to activate more of the country’s 350,000 National Guard to retake control of America’s streets from rioters, noting that President Trump also has the authority to deploy active-duty U.S.



troops.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there are currently 17,000 National Guard deployed in 24 states, but only two states have deployed more than 1,000.



Minnesota, where the riots began, has mobilized 7,000 guardsmen.

“President Trump is demanding action to protect American citizens to protect American businesses,” McEnany said.



“There are 350,000 National Guard available overall, and for the lawlessness we are seeing, far more needs to be done.



Governors across the country must act, deploy the National Guard as is fit and protect American communities.”