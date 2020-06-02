Oil MInistry: investment of gas in the Akkaz and Mansourieh fields will obviate import

2020/06/02 | 20:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Ministry of Oil has revealed a tendency to invest gas in the Akkaz and Mansuriyah fields.

Undersecretary Karim Hattab said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Tuesday, that "projects intended to invest gas, especially in the crutch and Mansouriya fields, cover the local need and dispense with import, stressing that there is an approach to invest in gas fields, such as Mansouriya and crutch, in light of the urgent need."

He added that "there are attempts to enter Saudi companies to invest in the crutch field, pointing out that these fields were referred to international companies in the third round of gas, but they were decimated.