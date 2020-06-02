Further 3 people die in Iraqi Kurdistan from coronavirus as total death toll hits 10

2020/06/02 | 21:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The health authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan announced the death of three coronavirus patient in the past 24-hour, raising the total death toll due to the new disease in the autonomous Kurdish region to ten.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that a 70-year-old man from the Ankawa district in Erbil, a 63-year-old woman in Garmian’s Kifri district and a 51-year-old man who is from Erbil’s Binaslawa sub-district have died from COVID-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 746 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 432 patients have recovered, and 10 people have died.

The KRG Minister of Interior said on Tuesday that the coronavirus curfew will continue and that travel remains banned between the Kurdistan Region’s governorates.

However, he said that the government does not anticipate extending the curfew beyond June 6, when it is currently set to expire.

“The effects of coronavirus are on rise and the death toll from the virus is expected to rise in the coming days,” interior minister Rebar Ahmed said during a press conference, held following a meeting of the Supreme Committee for Coronavirus Response.

The KRG reimplemented a curfew on Monday in response to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the past three weeks.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 6,325,303 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 377,460 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(with files from nrttv.com)

