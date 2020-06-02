Al-Kadhmi: The government is determined to achieve security and stability

2020/06/02 | 23:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed today, Tuesday, the government's determination to achieve security and stability.

Al-Kadhmi made a detailed presentation during the cabinet meeting held under his chairmanship, on his visit to Kirkuk governorate, and his direct supervision of the conduct of military operations in Operation (Heroes of Iraq - Nasr Sovereignty), to pursue the remnants of Daesh gangs in areas where there are terrorist outposts, and implement activities targeting security those areas and their stability.

Al-Kadhmi confirmed that the initial results of the military operations well, and that the government is determined to achieve security and stability throughout the country.