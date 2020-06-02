Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 18 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/06/02 | 23:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 18 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani and Erbil governorates in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday and late on Monday.

According to the ministry 18 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani,Kifri, Kalar and Erbil.

Three people have died from coronavirus in the past 24-hour, bringing the total number of death to 10.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 746 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 432 patients have recovered, and 10 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 6,325,303 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 377,460 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

