MOT: The government is determined to rehabilitate 6,500 archaeological sites

2020/06/04 | 13:12 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The Director General of the Tourism Authority at the Ministry of Culture, Muhammad al-Ubaidi, revealed the government's intention to rehabilitate 6,500 archaeological sites nationwide.

Al-Ubaidi said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Iraq is a country rich in ancient heritage and with its historical, cultural and religious places.

The number of archaeological sites in Iraq is estimated at 6500 sites, it did not incite the required attention."

Adopting and rehabilitating these sites in a way that creates a tremendous income for the economy.

Jobs

The Director General of the Tourism Authority stated that "the tourism sector is an essential aspect, which can provide job opportunities and increase the national product of the country, especially since many countries, tourism is an important source of national income."

He added, "Iraq has tourism potentials and constituents for the development of this sector in its various forms, after drawing a clear policy to attract investors, and thus providing job opportunities for young people with specialization in this field."