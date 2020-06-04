Salih assures the GCB of the need to follow a balanced monetary policy

2020/06/04 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Thursday, President of the Republic, Barham Salih, stressed the need to follow a balanced monetary policy and work to strengthen the financial situation through diversification of state resources.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "the President of the Republic received today at the Palace of" Baghdad ", the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Ali Mohsen Ismail Al-Alaq."

The President of the Republic stressed, according to the statement, the need to follow a balanced monetary policy, and work to strengthen the financial situation through diversification of state resources and rationalization of government spending, especially in the current circumstances in which the country faces the Corona pandemic, and low oil imports.