Al-Kadhmi for the victims familie: The blood of your sons will not be in vain

2020/06/04 | 22:16 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi vowed today, Thursday, that the blood of the martyrs of the protests will not be in vain, while stressing that "the law will take away from everyone involved in the blood of the Iraqis."

The Information Office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi met in the government palace with a number of families of the martyrs of the protests, especially those who were subjected to assassination, during the past period."

The statement added that "Al-Kadhmi listened to details provided by the families of the martyrs about the circumstances of the assassination of their children and the suffering they are going through, and asked that they be considered (martyrs of the homeland)."