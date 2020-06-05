Anti-terrorism service begins specific operations in Iraq


2020/06/05 | 19:10 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Anti-Terrorism service on Thursday started with specific duties in separate areas of the country, under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhmi.

 The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasul, said in his statement that the Iraqi News Agency (INA) received, "Under the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kadhmi, and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, Air Force Aviation, Army Aviation, and International Alliance aircraft, formations of the anti-government apparatus  Terrorism, represented by the leaders of the first and second Special Operations, has specific duties in separate areas of the country.

