Parliament's Finance Committee suggests alternatives to external borrowing

2020/06/05 | 19:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

Member of the Finance Committee in the House of Representatives, Haneen Qaddou, warned today, Thursday, of external borrowing, recommending alternative solutions to deal with the crisis.

Qaddo told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "External borrowing means linking the sovereignty of Iraq and the economic movement and appointments to the policies of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which leads to restricting the country's economic policy."

He added, "The House’s approach was towards internal borrowing rather than external", noting that "there is a set of capabilities that allow relying on alternative oil revenues such as customs, taxes and border entry points."