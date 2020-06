2020/06/05 | 20:46 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Saudi Arabia has suspended attendance in the buildings of the private and public sector in Jeddah, the Interior Ministry said, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Saudi Arabia has earlier mourned the death of a Pakistani surgeon, as the first doctor to die with the virus in the Kingdom.

Naeem Chaudhry died in the holy city of Mecca, where he worked in the General Surgery Department at Hira General Hospital.